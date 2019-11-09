Defiance High School Season ticket holders from last season will be receiving information within the next week regarding purchasing tickets for this current boys basketball season. If you do not receive your card, please call the high school at 784-0102.
If you are interested in purchasing reserved seats for this upcoming season but have not had them previously, you may also call the DHS athletic department at 419-784-0102. Each reserved seat is $80. The athletic department does honor Defiance City Gold Cards which gets a reduced price for the cardholder.
Season tickets may also be used as admission to lower level boys basketball games at Defiance.
Presale tickets for home and away boys basketball games will be on sale from Tuesday mornings until 1 p.m. on Fridays at the High School athletic office only. Presale prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students with all tickets at the gate costing $7.
Fans are reminded that there will be admission charges to all middle school athletic contests. Ticket prices at these events will be $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.