BRYAN — In the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader with Bryan, Defiance built up a big lead before holding on. Defiance carried a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Bryan closed the gap with five runs. Breven Deckrosh plated the final two runs on a single to left.

Defiance had a pair of big innings to pull away. Leading 2-1, the Bulldogs tallied three-run innings in both the fourth and fifth frames to build the lead.

David Jimenez hit a two-run double for Defiance in the fourth. Wade Liffick came up with a two-run single in the fifth.

The bats for Defiance stayed hot in the nightcap. After spotting the Bears a 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs came back with four runs in the top of the second, and scored in every inning the rest of the way.

Bradyn Shaw led the way, going 3 for 4 with three singles with a run driven in.

Gm. 1

Defiance 002 331 0 – 9 10 2

Bryan     001 015 0 – 7   8 2

Records: Defiance 4-3, Bryan 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (1 inning, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Simeon Sweeney.

Losing pitcher: Dom James (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Dylan Dominique, Quinn Brown.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez 2 doubles, single, 2 RBI; Mark Butler 2 singles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Wade Liffick single, 2 RBI; Drew Kellermyer single, RBI. (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 2 RBI; Quinn Brown single, RBI; Caleb Kepler single, RBI.

Gm. 2

Defiance 041 322 2 - 14 11 1

Bryan      210 010 0 -  4  7  4

Records: Defiance 5-3, Bryan 1-4.

Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacob Howard, David Jimenez.

Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (3.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Smith, Psurny.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jack Mortier 2 singles; Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 3 singles, RBI; Jayden Jerger RBI; Camden Roth double, RBI; Kam'Ron Rivera RBI; Evan Brown 2 singles, 3 RBI. (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh triple, RBI; Keith Huard double; Psurny single, RBI; Nolan Kidston single, double; T. Deckrosh single, RBI. 

