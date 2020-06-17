BRYAN — In the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader with Bryan, Defiance built up a big lead before holding on. Defiance carried a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Bryan closed the gap with five runs. Breven Deckrosh plated the final two runs on a single to left.
Defiance had a pair of big innings to pull away. Leading 2-1, the Bulldogs tallied three-run innings in both the fourth and fifth frames to build the lead.
David Jimenez hit a two-run double for Defiance in the fourth. Wade Liffick came up with a two-run single in the fifth.
The bats for Defiance stayed hot in the nightcap. After spotting the Bears a 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs came back with four runs in the top of the second, and scored in every inning the rest of the way.
Bradyn Shaw led the way, going 3 for 4 with three singles with a run driven in.
Gm. 1
Defiance 002 331 0 – 9 10 2
Bryan 001 015 0 – 7 8 2
Records: Defiance 4-3, Bryan 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (1 inning, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Simeon Sweeney.
Losing pitcher: Dom James (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Dylan Dominique, Quinn Brown.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez 2 doubles, single, 2 RBI; Mark Butler 2 singles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Wade Liffick single, 2 RBI; Drew Kellermyer single, RBI. (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 2 RBI; Quinn Brown single, RBI; Caleb Kepler single, RBI.
Gm. 2
Defiance 041 322 2 - 14 11 1
Bryan 210 010 0 - 4 7 4
Records: Defiance 5-3, Bryan 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacob Howard, David Jimenez.
Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (3.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Smith, Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jack Mortier 2 singles; Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 3 singles, RBI; Jayden Jerger RBI; Camden Roth double, RBI; Kam'Ron Rivera RBI; Evan Brown 2 singles, 3 RBI. (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh triple, RBI; Keith Huard double; Psurny single, RBI; Nolan Kidston single, double; T. Deckrosh single, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.