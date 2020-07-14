The Defiance High School baseball coaching staff will conduct a pitching and catching camp on Tuesdays in the month of September, along with Defiance College head baseball coach Derek Woodley serving as an instructor for the catching camp.

The camp will be held on Sept. 8, 15 and 22 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. each day and will be open to any player in the area in grades 5-12.

The pitching camp will cover pitching mechanics, throwing drills, change up and curve ball drills and off-season conditioning while the catching camp will cover stances, receiving, blocking and throwing and be held at Defiance’s varsity baseball field.

The cost for the camp will be $60 with checks being made payable to Fungo Baseball LLC. Registration forms can be downloaded at one of two sites: www.riverbanditbaseball.com by clicking the handouts section or to www.defiancecityschools.org/Camps.aspx.

Forms can be mailed to Tom Held at 1931 Mistywood Court, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Any questions can be directed to Held at theld@defianceschools.net or to 419-783-8466.

