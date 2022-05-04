For a program with the tradition and high standard of play, new achievements aren’t always easy to make in Defiance baseball.
The Bulldogs clinched one for the first time in six years on Wednesday as a postponed Veterans Game against Wapakoneta saw the No. 1 team in Division II win its first outright Western Buckeye League title since 2016 with a 2-0 victory.
The win secures the outright league crown for DHS (17-1, 8-0 WBL) for the first time since the state championship season six years ago and marks the third straight league crown for the program and 27th in program history.
“It was a typical Wapak game … there was a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel today,” said DHS coach Tom Held, who has guided the Bulldogs to 16 of those 27 league crowns. “A league title’s a league title whether you share it or not … but as a coach, as a program you want to win them outright and you want to put another tally next to your squad and that’s what they were able to do.
“These guys really mean it, we just go out and try to win every game. It’s not about who we play, we’re playing against the game. If you play the game of baseball correctly, more times than not, you’re going to win and that’s all we focus on.”
In typical Defiance fashion, baserunning and defense made the difference for the Bulldogs in a pitchers’ duel between DHS senior Jayden Jerger and Wapak southpaw Braeden Goulet.
Defiance scratched across a run in the second inning as a leadoff single, an error and a steal from Tyler Frederick got the DHS junior to third where a dropped third strike and passed ball allowed Frederick to give the Bulldogs an early advantage. Defiance got just the one run despite runners at the corners in the second inning.
In the third frame, Jerger got things going with a leadoff single as Mark Butler followed with an infield single to put a pair of Bulldogs on with one out. Frederick reached base and put runners at the corners as Wapakoneta (11-4, 5-3 WBL, No. 11 D-II) was unable to turn a double play to end the frame. That set up a double steal with an 0-2 count and two outs in the third with Jerger racing home for a 2-0 advantage.
That was all the righty needed as Jerger retired seven straight batters across the next three innings, escaping a jam in the sixth after Goulet and Grant Jolly each reached base via sharply hit singles. A called third strike to end the inning fired up the DHS dugout and Jerger, an Ohio University commit, struck out two of the three batters in the seventh inning and induced a flyout to shortstop Bradyn Shaw to secure the league crown.
“It’s a goal to win each game but the WBL is one of the best conferences in Ohio in any sport and that’s huge,” said Jerger, who scattered five hits and a walk along with nine strikeouts to move to 4-0 on the year and lower his ERA to 0.38 this year in six appearances. “Obviously sharing it is still awesome but winning outright, it means way more.
“I broke my finger in the winter and it’s been hard to come back throwing my curveball but today it felt great … (Coaches) have talked about lining up certain spots and hitting certain locations. It’s all coaching to tell us, you’ve just got to trust them.”
“Jayden was really good today, he got better as the game went on,” lauded Held of the senior mound standout for the Bulldogs. “His changeup was really good and when you have a good change up in high school … it’s hard to sit on and we got a lot of fly balls off of that.”
Matchups through the years have been competitive between the Bulldogs and Redskins as Defiance won shared WBL titles with Van Wert in 2021 and 2019 following back-to-back outright WBL titles from Wapak in 2017-18. Wapak’s five wins since 1999 against Defiance are tied for the fourth-most from any Bulldog opponent in that span behind Bryan (nine), Anthony Wayne (eight), Celina (six) and Napoleon (six).
Jerger, Butler, Frederick, David Jimenez and Jacob Howard finished with base hits in the victory for the Bulldogs.
The win also served as a showcase to honor area veterans as a designated Veterans Game, part of a fundraiser to raise money for the Veterans Home in Sandusky. Raffle tickets are available for $5 through any area baseball program and prizes of signed baseballs from the area’s 18 MLB players will be given to winners. Donations totaling nearly $5,000 from area businesses and organizations were recognized before first pitch, along with recognition of local veterans in attendance.
“That was a first-class ceremony,” said Held. “The senior parents did an unbelievable job with it, they put everything together. I want to thank them, I want to thank Greg Inselmann and Denny Meyer from Patrick Henry who took this over for Dave Rohrbach, who started this before COVID. They were here tonight, they’ve been going around the area for these games and it’s a great fundraiser for our veterans at the Sandusky home. All the funds will go to them so it was a great day.”
Defiance can wrap up an unbeaten run through the WBL slate with a win at Celina on Wednesday, May 11. Weather permitting, the Bulldogs will finish this week with a road game at Perrysburg on Thursday before hosting rival Bryan on Friday.
Wapakoneta 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Defiance 011 000 x — 2 5 0
Records: Defiance 17-1 (8-0 WBL), Wapakoneta 11-4 (5-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Braeden Goulet (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Grant Jolly.
Leading hitters: (Wapakoneta) — Braeden Goulet single, double. (Defiance) — 5 singles.
