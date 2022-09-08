Since 1981, the Defiance Area Golf Tournament has seen close wins, dominant efforts and dynastic runs of city champions.
Though numbers aren’t quite at the levels of the event’s heyday, the 42nd annual tournament will still see the passion and drive to take home the city title this weekend as Auglaize Golf Club hosts the first round of action on Saturday before a tournament champion is crowned at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Sunday.
A year ago, the top finishers in the event were both past winners as Jesse Scott became the seventh man to win multiple tourney titles by shooting a consistent 141 to rally past three-time champ Bill Meyer for his first title since 2013. The women’s field, though smaller than in years past, saw Jody Deal bring home her fourth title since 2014 and second in three years by overcoming a struggling second round by building an eight-shot lead after the first round.
For tournament director and 15-time champion Steve Meyer, the tradition of the tournament and the opportunity to compete is the best part of the early September staple.
“The numbers for this year are where they’ve been the last few years, between 65-70 golfers,” explained Meyer, who was third in last year’s event. “That’s down from the heyday obviously but we’ve still got that core group of golfers that enters every year.
“It’s good that we’ve been able to keep it at that level. Obviously we’d love it to be around 100, that makes it a really nice tournament, but it seems like it’s the return of the same 65-70 guys and gals. They appreciate it and they look forward to it every year.”
The most recent first-time winner has not happened since Mike Ross won the 2015 City Tourney while Sammy Seibel claimed the 2020 City title to join her mother Karen (1999 champion) as the first mother-daughter champs in the event.
Saturday’s forecast projects to be a warm but dry day for golf while Sunday currently has a 40-percent chance of rain.
“I’m looking forward to playing in it,” said Meyer, who will be vying for his first title since winning in 2016. “I think I’ve only missed one or two over those years. I haven’t been as competitive in it recently but I still look forward to the competition and I know the other golfers feel the same way. Auglaize is a little more open and can play a little easier and then Eagle Rock really pinches you in and makes you think about shots. Leads can evaporate out there.”
Action will begin at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday mornings for the 42nd annual event, though any golfers that have not signed up as of yet may still do so up until Saturday morning.
Any amateur golfer that resides in Defiance, Paulding, Henry, Fulton and Williams Counties is eligible to participate. Members of Auglaize Golf Club, Eagle Rock Golf Club and St. Mike’s Golf Club can sign up for a $50 entry fee while non-members will pay $75.
Senior flights will be held again this year while men’s and women’s flights will be separated by the following handicap designations:
Men’s - Championship 0-5, A flight 6-0, B flight 11-15, C flight 16-20, D flight 21-up.
Women’s - Championship 0-10, A flight 11-24, B flight 25-up.
To sign up for the tournament, interested golfers can contact Auglaize Golf Club at 419-393-2211 or Eagle Rock Golf Club at 419-785-4423.
Defiance Area Golf Tournament
Past Winners
Men
15 — Steve Meyer (’81, ’84, ’85, ’90, ’90, ’91, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’03, ‘14, ‘16).
3 — Neal Detter (’83, ’88, ’96), Bob Switzer Jr. (’87, ’04, ’09), Bill Meyer (’08, ‘17, ‘19).
2 — Jeff Hunt (’05, ’06), Casten Reed (’10, ‘20), Jesse Scott (‘13, ‘21).
1 — Tom Donley (’82), Nelson Snellenberger (’86), Ed Spatz (’89), Steve Smith (’92), Ken Burns (’93), James LaLonde (’97), Adam Weaver (’02), Matt Haviland (’07), A.J. Hench (’11); Jordan Mack (’12); Mike Ross (‘15, ‘18).
Women
12 — Martha Mallott (’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’00).
10 — Lisa Smith (’96, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’10, ‘13).
6 — Stacey Hinkle (’08, ’11, ’12, ‘15, ‘16, ‘18).
4 — Jody Deal (‘14, ‘17, ‘19, ‘21)
2 — Sal Hench (’85, ’86).
1 — Bonnie Zeller (’84), Karen Seibel (’99), Patti Anderson (’02), Sammy Seibel (‘20).
