Defiance High Schools is announcing that all tickets for the fall sports season will be purchased online using Hometown Ticketing Service with no tickets being sold at the gate. To purchase tickets for Defiance home games, login at www.defiancecityschools.org/HomeTownTicketing.aspx, scroll down to your event and purchase tickets with a credit card. Tickets will become available one week before the contest’s scheduled date.
Individual home ticket sales are available for $8 for varsity football and $7 for boys and girls soccer and freshman, JV and varsity volleyball, plus a $0.52 fee. 10-punch passes are also available on the ticket site, good for any 10 home athletic events at a cost of $60 for adults and $40 for students.
To get tickets for Western Buckeye League away games, visit www.wblsports.com/tickets, click on the WBL team that Defiance is playing, find the desired event and purchase tickets.
