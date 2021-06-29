The Defiance 9U baseball team took home first place in the seventh annual TLB Fest at Liberty-Benton over the weekend. Team members include, front row, from left: Jacob Doroshewitz, Ka’Mauree Farris, Raymond Miller, Kellin Spangler, Xander Bolton, Ryan Gilbert, Alex Moll, Michael Provilus, Zaiden Rodriguez, Tyson Crowe, Abram Hernandez and Parker Schafer. Back row, from left: coaches Daniel Crowe, Mike Doroshewitz, Rene Rodriguez and Tommy DeVincentz. Not pictured: Trent Bolton.
