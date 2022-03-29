032922_cno_Defiance 12U BB.jpg

The Defiance 12U travel baseball claimed first place at their first indoor tournament of the season at The Plex in Fort Wayne on March 19-20. Team members include, front row, from left: Noah Leonard, Daniel Orta IV, Will Benedict, Sincere Killion, Xander Bloomfield and Gavin Davis. Back row, from left: coaches Jason Noirot and Shannon Stockman, Tyler Stockman, Isaiah Montez, Mason Noirot, Reid Rowlison, coach Dan Orta and coach Justin Montez.

 Photo courtesy Cassandra Montez

