The Defiance 10U All-Star baseball team recently won the Hicksville Tournament. Pictured are, front row, from left: Jace Schultz, Parker Salyers, Grayson Cox, Evan Fogle and Robbie Orta. Middle row, from left: Jarrett Tolbert, Zaiden Clay, Grady Duma, Nathan Hayman, Jack Foster, Hans Vetter and Cameron Schultz. Back row, from left: coaches Jason Schultz, Eric Schultz, Rick Duma, head coach Rob Foster, Corey Clay, Nate Hayman and Jarrett Tolbert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.