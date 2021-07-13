Defiance 10U All-Star Baseball

The Defiance 10U All-Star baseball team recently won the Hicksville Tournament. Pictured are, front row, from left: Jace Schultz, Parker Salyers, Grayson Cox, Evan Fogle and Robbie Orta. Middle row, from left: Jarrett Tolbert, Zaiden Clay, Grady Duma, Nathan Hayman, Jack Foster, Hans Vetter and Cameron Schultz. Back row, from left: coaches Jason Schultz, Eric Schultz, Rick Duma, head coach Rob Foster, Corey Clay, Nate Hayman and Jarrett Tolbert.

 Photo courtesy Rob Foster

