CARMEL, Ind. — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Defiance College softball student athlete Kalin Hubble (Anderson, Ind.) as the conference nominee for the 2021-22 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Kalin boasts a decorated athletic career at Defiance to go with an outstanding academic career. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Defiance with a degree in Psychology and Social Work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.71. On the athletic side, Hubble was named the 2021 HCAC Softball Athlete of the Year, the 2019 HCAC Freshman of the Year, and has been an HCAC First-Team All-Conference selection in three seasons.
The senior was also named NFCA Division III All Region First-Team in 2022, and to the second team in 2021. The Defiance grad was also named the top female student-athlete at the college, the Duane Hocking Female Athlete of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. For her scholar achievement, she was also the 2022 Purple and Gold Club Distinguished Athlete. Hubble’s name also takes up quite a bit of space in the Defiance sofball record books, holding records for home runs (29), doubles (44), runs (121), and RBIs (124).
Hubble’s accomplishments stemmed beyond the field, as she has been a leader in various capacities on campus. The Anderson, Ind. native participated in leadership and volunteer actives including Rally Cap Sports, Pay It Forward, Empty Bowls and Backpack Buddies. She also earned the honor of Outstanding Senior in Psychology award, the DC Shauffler Award in Social Work, the Tau Mu Defiance College Honor Society and the Omicron Mu Chapter of the National Phi Alpha Honor Society.
Conferences select the league nomination through a vote of league officials. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony this Fall in Indianapolis.
