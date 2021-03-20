Last month, Defiance College’s Emily Cotten took part in the fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum, hosted by the National Football League. She was one of just 40 women chosen for this year’s forum.
As a part of the NFL’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the forum connected the 40 women with leaders in professional football, who aimed to help those individuals network and build relationships in the areas of coaching, scouting and football operations.
During the two-day virtual event on Feb. 24-25, forum participants attended panel discussions and breakout sessions, along with networking activities involving executives, coaches, industry experts and hiring managers representing organizations such as the NFL. Most of the attendees currently work in entry-level college football roles.
“It was really amazing,” Cotten said. “The reoccurring theme was just women with a passion for football and doing what we love. There were 40 of us who were specifically picked by a couple of ladies who work in the NFL office.”
Cotten is currently in her first year as Defiance’s director of football operations and also serves as an offensive assistant for the Yellow Jackets. Cotten came to DC from Oklahoma State University, where she worked as a football operations assistant and in athletic fundraising before earning her Bachelor of Science in sport management in May 2020. In the past, Cotten has been a junior high school football official, working mainly as an umpire, in Oklahoma. Originally from Fayetteville, Georgia, she is now pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Defiance.
Featured speakers during the forum included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, three team owners, seven head coaches and six general managers. Super Bowl winners Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians were among the coaches who spoke.
“One of the coolest things was on day two when we got on the Zoom meeting, I think there were maybe only about 15 people who were on before everything started to roll, and Coach Belichick is sitting there in his office just chilling and ready to get started, and I’m like wow, we’re unmuted,” Cotten said. “He was just sitting there, ready to go and he looked excited. That was awesome. And Roger Goodell and his wife, we were able to ask them questions the first day. They opened up the forum itself and that was amazing.
“Bruce Arians and his staff sent us a drop box to where we all submitted our resumes. So, that was awesome.”
Cotten is the first person to hold the title of director of operations for the Yellow Jackets’ football program.
“I’m proud to represent Defiance College,” Cotten said. “I felt honored to do that.”
In the future, after she receives her MBA from DC, Cotton hopes to work in the NFL.
“The dream of dreams is working for the Dallas Cowboys,” Cotten said. “That’s been my dream since I was very little. I’d like to work in operations, possibly executive assistant, maybe even exec.”
