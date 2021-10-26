Defiance senior Maurice Brewer has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for football.
Brewer helped lead the Yellow Jackets to their first win of the season in an upset victory over HCAC co-leader Mount St. Joseph. Brewer racked up eight total tackles (five solo and three assisted) in the win. He also wreaked havoc in the MSJ backfield with a pair of sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss for a total of 20 yards. His eight tackles are a career-high.
On the first possession for Mount St. Joseph, Brewer forced a turnover-on-downs by stuffing Mariano Mckenzie for no again on fourth-and-long to give the Yellow Jackets momentum early on. After the Yellow Jackets tied the game late in the first quarter, Brewer opened the ensuing MSJ drive with a sack that helped force a three-and-out.
On the first Lions drive of the second half, Brewer was instrumental in a goal-line stand that held the visitors to a field goal, record a four-yard TFL and a big nine-yard sack on third-and-goal. Brewer’s disruptive pass rush also forced two hurries for the Lions’ quarterbacks.
The Yellow Jackets will look to build off their thrilling victory on Saturday when they host Franklin at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.