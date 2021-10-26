102521_cno_dc brewer.JPG

Defiance senior Maurice Brewer has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for football.

Brewer helped lead the Yellow Jackets to their first win of the season in an upset victory over HCAC co-leader Mount St. Joseph. Brewer racked up eight total tackles (five solo and three assisted) in the win. He also wreaked havoc in the MSJ backfield with a pair of sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss for a total of 20 yards. His eight tackles are a career-high.

On the first possession for Mount St. Joseph, Brewer forced a turnover-on-downs by stuffing Mariano Mckenzie for no again on fourth-and-long to give the Yellow Jackets momentum early on. After the Yellow Jackets tied the game late in the first quarter, Brewer opened the ensuing MSJ drive with a sack that helped force a three-and-out.

On the first Lions drive of the second half, Brewer was instrumental in a goal-line stand that held the visitors to a field goal, record a four-yard TFL and a big nine-yard sack on third-and-goal. Brewer’s disruptive pass rush also forced two hurries for the Lions’ quarterbacks.

The Yellow Jackets will look to build off their thrilling victory on Saturday when they host Franklin at 1:30 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments