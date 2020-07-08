CARMEL, Ind. – The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Defiance College soccer and track and field athlete Madison Bowman and Anderson University track and field standout Mariah Murray as the conference nominees for the 2019-20 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Bowman finished her undergraduate degree in exercise science and her athletic career at Defiance in spring 2020, graduating with magna cum laude honors (3.68). She recorded the team's top indoor track and field results in the weight throw (school-record 16.85 meters) and shot put (personal-record 11.29m) in 2019-20. She finished first in shattering the college's weight throw record at Ohio Northern's Joe Banks Invite and later earned Women's Indoor Most Valuable Field Athlete honors at the HCAC Championships after ending No. 1 in the weight throw (15.99m) and shot put (PR listed above). Bowman scored 20 of DC's 21 points at the conference meet and was twice chosen HCAC Field Athlete of the Week. In the weight throw, she was also the champion at the Tiffin Dragon Open and ONU's Larry Cole Invite while her record toss of 16.85 meters ranked first in the conference, third in the Great Lakes Region and 24th nationally.
Bowman also played in all 20 women's soccer matches in the fall, starting 18 as the goalkeeper. She was a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor track programs and in DC history ranks fourth in the hammer throw (44.82m), eighth in the shot put and 10th in the discus (35.42m). Bowman also played soccer for four seasons, making 60 career starts while setting DC career records for minutes played in goal (5,173) and saves (523).
In the classroom, Bowman has been recognized as a three-time member of the HCAC Soccer Academic Team and a four-time honoree of the HCAC Track and Field Academic Team. She was also named to the Academic All Ohio Women's Soccer team on two different occasions and honored by the USTFCCCA as a member of the All-Academic Team in 2018. Bowman was also a Panama Scholar in the McMaster School for Advancing Humanity, a four-year Defiance College Service Leaders member, an active member of the Defiance College Campus Activities Board and was active in the Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity for four years.
Murray earned all-conference honors in all seven of the conference track and field meets she competed in, while capturing the conference high jump title three times. She locked up the HCAC indoor high jump title as a junior, clearing a height of 1.65 meters. During the outdoor conference meet, Murray totaled three individual medals and two relay medals. As an individual, she took first in the high jump (1.60 meters), second in the 100 (12.86) and third in the 200 (26.20). Murray also contributed to a second-place finish (4:10.32) in the 4x400 and a third-place finish (50.36) in the 4x100. She garnered first-team all-conference honors in both the indoor and outdoor meets.
Murray earned first-team all-conference recognition during the HCAC Indoor Championships as a senior after receiving three individual medals and a relay medal. She defended her high jump title by clearing a height of 1.62 meters. Murray also took second (8.32) in the 60-meter dash and third (27.13) in the 200. She contributed to a third-place finish (4:17.24) in the 4x400.
Among NCAA Division III leaders, Murray finished 6-of-7 seasons ranked in the top 30 for the high jump and every season ranked in the top 70 for high jump. Her lifetime bests in the high jump were heights of 1.67 meters indoors and 1.65 meters outdoors. Murray garnered USTFCCCA All-Region honors for the high jump in all four indoor seasons as well as the outdoor season of her junior year. She was named a USTFCCCA All-Academic individual as a junior.
Murray captured the HCAC Field Athlete of the Week during her senior indoor season after winning the high jump (1.60 meters) and tying the facility record during the Coach Rob NCAC/OAC/HCAC Challenge. She also received academic all-HCAC honors for the indoor and outdoor seasons of her senior year.
Murray graduated with a Marketing degree and earned a 3.603 GPA. She was named the Falls School of Business Outstanding Senior Award and is also a member of the Alpha Mu Gamma National Honor Society. Murray made the Dean's List three times. She has received the Center for Leadership Development Scholarship, the Massey Scholarship, the Reardon Scholarship, the Circle City Classic Scholarship and the Police & Firemen Association Scholarship. Murray was a member of the Black Student Association and served as a Spanish tutor.
Conferences selected up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year. The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Nov. 1 in Indianapolis.
