The Defiance College wrestling team kicked off their 2020-21 season on Saturday afternoon with a series of matches against Oliver College.
Freshman Deontae Davis and sophomore Alejandro Castro each went 2-0 on the day for the Yellow Jackets. Davis won his debut match by a 9-6 decision over Adam Hall and defeated Justin Carnahan 14-5 in his second match. Castro picked up a 9-1 major decision over Olivet's Zach Potter and defeated Gabriel Guerrero by a score of 7-0 in his next match.
Brent Eicher, Shamique Bryant, and Geraldo Moya each also recorded their first collegiate victories. Eicher pinned Spencer Murphy in 2:35 after losing his first match to Cameron Mahlich. Bryant won a thrilling match over Jarrett Thorne with a takedown in overtime while Moya took down Devlen Kuschel in the final seconds of his match to escape with a 6-3 decision.
Seth Majewski, Mason Morris, and Derek Spears each went 1-1 for the Yellow Jackets, each winning their match in a different way. Majewski won a 7-1 decision over Murphy, Morris pinned Kuschel in 4:12, and Spear secured a 19-3 technical fall Channing Perry.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Sunday, January 24 when they travel to Manchester, Ind. to take on Manchester and Mt. St. Joseph.
