The Defiance Athletic Department has named Steve Swinson as the next head coach for the Defiance Wrestling program.
Swinson arrives at Defiance after serving as the interim wrestling head coach at Manchester University in 2021.
"Coach Swinson has great experience and we feel like he can bring some stability to our wrestling program." said Defiance Athletic Director Derek Woodley. "He has also proven he can develop student-athletes on and off the mat."
Swinso brings over 25 years of coaching experience to the Defiance Wrestling program where he has coached hundreds of student-athletes. Before his stint as interim head coach at Manchester University, he was the varsity head wrestling coach at Northwestern High School in Kokomo, Indiana. He was the coach from 1996-2006 and then again from 2017-21. Swinson coached 168 dual meet Wins, monitored of individual performances during practice sessions and personalized implementation of adjustments daily, ensured adherence to all safety protocols and all IHSAA rules and regulations, and was the lead organizer of a thriving elementary (Grades K-5th) program which regularly has between 75-100 wrestlers.
From 2012-2015, he also served as the varsity wrestling head coach at Marion High School where he won 36 dual meets and monitored the same daily requirements and activities as the head coach at Northwestern High School.
"I am very excited to have this opportunity to continue building the wrestling program here at Defiance College." said Swinson, a 1987 graduate of Kokomo High School. "There's a fantastic group of young men returning that are leaders in the program already. I want to start recruiting to build depth and continue taking this competitive D-III wrestling program to a new level that will compete at the regional and national tournaments year in and year out."
