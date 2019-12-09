ADA — The Defiance College wrestling team traveled to Ohio Northern University to compete in the 39th Annual ONU Invitational. The field consisted of thirteen institutions, and Defiance placed 11th of 13 teams.
Defiance was led by sophomore Cortez Bradley (Garfield, Ohio/Warrensville Heights), who placed sixth in the 149 weight class and scored 15.0 team points. Bradley won his opening round by a 4-3 decision to his opponent from Lycoming College. In the second round, he won by way of a pin against Isaac Ramirez from Adrian College. He then dropped into the consolation bracket and won both rounds by pinning from two opponents from Heidelberg University, finishing in sixth place.
Hunter McNutt (Oregon/Clay) placed seventh at 184 pounds, scoring 11.5 team points. McNutt received a bye in the first consolation round and won the next two rounds by pinning both of his opponents. In his final match, the sophomore won by way of a pin over Mason Sparks from Otterbein University to secure the seventh-place finish.
Mason Morris (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) also placed seventh and scored 11.5 team points in the 197 weight class. The sophomore received a bye in the first consultation round and won by fall over Michael Kustanbauter from Lycoming College. Morris then pinned Brody Keefe from Lycoming College to secure a seventh place finish.
The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 14, as they travel to Sandusky, Ohio, to compete in the Kalahari Duals hosted by Heidelberg University. Competition is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
