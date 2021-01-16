The Defiance College wrestling team will feature a strong mix of returners and newcomers as they head into a shortened 2020-21 season.
“We expect to compete hard and win all of our duals this season. I think our lineup will be really competitive in all weight classes,” said third-year head coach Antonio Guerra. “We have a good dual meet team this season with much more experience in the lineup versus years past.”
Among the key returners for Guerra’s squad are sophomore Seth Majewski at 133 pounds, senior Alex Smith at 141 and junior Cortez Bradley at 149, all of which won a match at the regional tournament last season.
Majewski recorded four wins last season with two pins and an impressive technical fall victory at regionals. Smith began the 2019-20 campaign by placing first at the Adrian Invite and went on to win 13 matches. Bradley was victorious in 14 matches last year, recording five pins, two major decisions, and a technical fall while leading the Yellow Jackets with 50 takedowns.
“Alex brings a lot of wrestling experience to our lineup,” Guerra said. “Winning a match at regionals last year has given him the confidence he needs to place in the regional tournament and give him a chance to make the national tournament.”
In regards to Bradley Guerra said, “Cortez has a great work ethic that is contagious. With a win at the regional tournament last year he now understands what it takes to be competitive both regionally and nationally.”
Sophomores Keringten Martin and Derek Spears are also returning to the mat for the Yellow Jackets. Each will look to build off strong freshman seasons that saw Martin win 10 matches and Spears racking up nine wins with five of them by pin.
“Keringten and Derek both have the ability to have breakout sophomore seasons,” said Guerra. “Their experience from last year will certainly help them be more competitive this season and I look for them to play integral roles in us winning our dual meets this season.”
The Yellow Jackets also have junior Mason Morris and sophomore Alejandro Castro returning to the lineup this season. Morris, who won 12 matches last season, will wrestle at 197 while Castro will look to build off his nine-win freshman season this year wrestling at 157.
Along with the key returners, Coach Guerra’s squad will feature nine freshmen including Deontae Davis, who is slated to start at 184 for the Yellow Jackets.
“Deontae has a great work ethic and willingness to win,” remarked Guerra. “He is someone who doesn’t take days off. He is consistent in his training and preparation which should lead to a very competitive freshman year.”
Competing for the open heavyweight slot in the Yellow Jacket lineup are senior Miles Daniels, sophomore Seth Bowman and freshman Jonah Schlegel (Defiance).
