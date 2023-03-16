Defiance College wrestling head coach Steve Swinson is facing criticism amid allegations of a racist comments made in late January, prompting a statement from the college on Friday.
First reported on Wednesday by WTOL-TV in Toledo, an alleged comment made by Swinson towards Muskingum University wrestling coach Rob Watson-Powell regarding use of the DC team’s bus at the Pete Willson Invitational in Wheaton, Ill. on Jan. 27-28 triggered criticism from an assistant coach, though no wrestlers were present when the comment was allegedly made.
The college released a statement on Friday that said: “On February 1, 2023, the College was notified that a coach made a racially insensitive comment in the presence of other Defiance College employees. The comment was not made in front of students, and the College followed its policies and procedures to take appropriate action. The team has not, at any point in the season, forfeited a competition, and has canceled just one meet at the request of the student athletes, as they did not feel physically prepared to make weight or compete.”
Per WTOL-TV, assistant coach Rudy Corpus — who was the assistant coach present for the alleged statement — said he reported the incident and when Swinson was not fired, Corpus submitted his resignation on Tuesday and plans to sue DC for “encouraging a hostile environment” for himself and the students.
In the statement, Defiance College said that administration members “have offered to meet individually with every member of the team … (and have) conducted full team meetings, both with and without coaches present.”
However, no formal action has or will be taken, per the statement.
“As an educational institution, our goal is to educate and help people learn and grow from their mistakes. Thus, per our policy, the conduct is being addressed through education and informal means to work with the team individually and collectively to rebuild relationships that have been hurt as a result of the comment made by the coach.”
Corpus told WTOL that nine of the 15 wrestlers on the DC roster have chosen to enter the NCAA transfer portal, but that number could not be verified as the transfer portal is not accessible to the public.
Swinson was named as the Yellow Jacket head wrestling coach on June 7, 2022 after serving as interim head coach for the Manchester University wrestling program in 2021 and stints as head coach at Kokomo Northwestern (Ind.) in 1996-2006 and 2017-21 and at Marion High School (Ind.) from 2012-15. Swinson is also in his first year as the head coach for the North Central High School baseball program this season, which begins on Saturday, March 25.
DC has had three head coaches for the wrestling program since re-founding the program to compete in 2018-19. Tony Guerra, a former D-II national champion at Findlay and head coach at Toledo Central Catholic, led the team from 2018-20 before assistant Chandler Minnard took over as acting head coach in August 2021.
