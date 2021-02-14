The Defiance College wrestling team returned from an extended break in peak form on Saturday afternoon against Manchester University and Ohio Wesleyan University. Five Defiance wrestlers won multiple matches in Saturday's round-robin tri-meet.
Heavyweight Wes Bok recorded a pin over Manchester's Jorge Martinez in 1:21 and won a thrilling 4-2 sudden victory over Alhaji Sidibe of Ohio Wesleyan. Fellow heavyweight Jonah Schlegel also had a good day, recording a pin over Martinez in 2:10.
Three Yellow Jacket freshman each went 2-0 on the day. 184-pounder Deontae Davis defeated Ohio Wesleyan's Abraham Spurlock by a 9-3 decision and then routed Spurlock's teammate Lloyd Pinheiro 16-1 for a technical fall. Shamique Bryant recorded a pair of pins on the day, first against Ohio Wesleyan's Tommy Brunty at 165-pounds and then over Christian Tesnow, also of Ohio Wesleyan, at 174-pounds. Jack Minner also had a pair of pins at two different weight classes, first over Tesnow at 184 and then over Pinheiro at 197.
Mason Morris also won a pair of matches at 197-pounds. The junior pinned Manchester's Kyle Young in 1:48 and also won a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Ohio Wesleyan's Alessandro Bruni.
Seth Majewski, Alex Smith, Derek Spears, and Keringten Martin also won matches for Defiance. Majewski (6-1 over Donovan Ortiz) and Spears (14-10 over Ethan Laws) both won by decision while Smith (18-7 over Ryan McElwee) and Martin (11-3 over Ross Eggleston) won by way of major decision.
Up next the Yellow Jackets will host Adrian on Saturday, February 20 with the first match scheduled to get underway at noon.
