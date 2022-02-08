The Defiance wrestling team hosted Penn State-Behrend and Wilmington at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Sunday evening and came out of both duals victorious, beating the former 48-8 and the latter, 28-21.
Senior Cortez Bradley won a thrilling 5-4 decision thanks to a late takedown at 149 against Penn State-Behrend before earning a 16-1 win by technical fall against Wilmington. Freshman Matthew Beard was a double-winner at 157 while Keringten Martin earned two pins on the night at 165. Defiance High School product Jonah Schlegel won by pin against Penn State-Behrend before falling vs. Wilmington.
The Jackets will return to action at Ohio Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.