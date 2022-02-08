DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

The Defiance wrestling team hosted Penn State-Behrend and Wilmington at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Sunday evening and came out of both duals victorious, beating the former 48-8 and the latter, 28-21.

Senior Cortez Bradley won a thrilling 5-4 decision thanks to a late takedown at 149 against Penn State-Behrend before earning a 16-1 win by technical fall against Wilmington. Freshman Matthew Beard was a double-winner at 157 while Keringten Martin earned two pins on the night at 165. Defiance High School product Jonah Schlegel won by pin against Penn State-Behrend before falling vs. Wilmington.

The Jackets will return to action at Ohio Wesleyan on Tuesday.

