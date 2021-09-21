The Defiance women’s soccer team defeated Andrews University 2-0 on Sunday evening at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field, the team’s first shut out since Sept. 25, 2019.
Freshman Lexi Coward and junior Abbe Rank provided the Defiance goals as sophomore Melissa Bixler led the Yellow Jackets (2-3) with six shots in the contest including two on goal.
Sophomore Bethany Lechenet and freshman Ryan Lay split time in goal and each made a save during the combined shutout against Andrews (0-4).
The Yellow Jackets outshot the Cardinals 16-2 in the contest. After a scoreless first half, Coward gave Defiance the lead with a goal less than two minutes in the second half. Rank extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal stemming from an Enneking corner kick in the 61st minute.
Prior to the contest Defiance celebrated Family and Faculty Day to acknowledge and honor the family members and Defiance College faculty/staff members who have made an impact on the team.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Rochester Hills, Mich. on Wednesday to play Rochester University at the Michigan Stars Sports Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.