CARMEL, Ind. — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference released the women’s soccer preseason poll on Thursday morning with the Defiance College team placing 10th.

Key returners for the Yellow Jackets include senior Rachel Lowell and sophomore Brianna Snider.Snider logged nine points off four goals and a helper last season while Lowell played both goalkeeper and forward. She posted a 1-1 record with a shutout and also scored a goal.

Defiance will open the 2020-21 season on the road at Bluffton on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

