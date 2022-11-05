The standard for where Defiance College women’s basketball is headed was set last season when the Yellow Jackets notched their highest win total since 2010. Now it is the task of the 2022-23 team, filled with experience from that bar-setting squad, to continue the forward momentum.
The team is littered with experience as it holds five seniors, one of which is a graduate senior and five juniors, three of which plan to graduate early.
“We really have at least eight upper class leaders that we feel really confident in playing a lot of minutes. Who starts may change on different nights, but the rotations will be set by those top eight and we have some young players that will get some playtime as well,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said.
Those eight players are graduate senior Taylor Day as well as seniors Taylor Steinbrunner, Lexie Sparks, Nicole Sims, and Lauren Criblez. The three juniors are Kylie Brinkman, McKenzie Cooper and Napoleon High School graduate Cait Good.
The only two losses are guards Nysha Speed, their second-leading scorer (11.5 ppg) and their leading rebounder (8.2 rpg), and Briawna Francis (2 ppg, 1 apg). Hersha is also a newcomer as he takes over for Allan King after King’s four-year stint. Hersha was a longtime Defiance and Napoleon High School girls basketball head coach. On his coaching staff is Marv Retcher, a Defiance College athletics hall of famer who led Ayersville High School boys basketball to a conference and district title in 2008.
All eight of those players that Hersha mentions were crucial to last year’s success, but leading the pack at least as a leader is graduate senior Day. Day was a senior on last year’s squad and came back for one more season of eligibility as a graduate senior
She was able to do a little bit of everything. She came off the bench to start the season, then was thrown into the starting lineup after a flurry of starters tested positive for COVID-19. All the while her play stayed steady as she averaged a team fourth-best 8.5 points per game, a team second-best two assists per game, and a team third-best 4.6 rebounds per game.
That ‘do everything’ attitude has carried over to this season.
“Taylor Day has stuck out from day one. She’s a swiss army knife, she can do so many things,” Hersha said. “We feel like she is going to be one of our better defenders, rebounders, passers and she can score too. She can shoot the ball but she can also post up. And she has given us a lot of leadership in the way she works with younger players and the way that she leads drills.”
Steinbrunner, who led the team in scoring a year ago (12.2 ppg), will also be a pivotal player within the group of upperclassmen. Steinbrunner showed versatility at times, but did a lot of her scoring from the perimeter, taking 5.5 threes a game, double anyone else on the team, while shooting a second-best 35% from range.
This year, she’s looking to diversify her scoring even more and that has shown in practice early on.
“It’s nice to have a go-to person offensively and she certainly fits that description,” Hersha said of Steinbrunner. “She even mentioned that she was very perimeter oriented last year and this summer she’s tried to work on her penetration skills and being able to take the ball to the hole.”
But what made the Yellow Jackets a dangerous team at times last season was their ability to shoot from the perimeter and the sometimes seemingly endless guards that were able to do it.
Now juniors Cooper (7.1 ppg, 35.5% from three) and Brinkman (6.1 ppg, 33% from three) as well as seniors Sparks (9.2 ppg, 33% from three) and Day (31.5% from three) could all shoot the ball from the perimeter and that is something that Hersha will hope to take advantage of again this season.
“Absolutely it should be a strength. It’s definitely something that we have recognized as a coaching staff,” Hersha said of the perimeter shooting. “And it’s a fun strength to have because we really have not had to tell somebody that this is your shot or this isn’t your shot. I think they have a pretty good idea of what their shot is and having a lot of people who can shoot the ball and shoot it with confidence is a real plus for us.”
And getting those players with the ball in the right place will likely be a senior point guard in Sims, who led the team with 5.5 assists per game in just 11 games. Sims missed most of the season as she was dealing with a personal issue.
Their glaring weakness, at least to start off the season, will be their size and the same was true last season as 5-foot-10 Criblez (4.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Napoleon High School graduate Good (3 ppg, 3 rpg), who stands at 5-foot-8 will be the main players on the inside this season.
Speed was a breakout rebounder jumping her average on the boards by nearly five at the guard position a year ago. With her graduation, Hersha isn’t necessarily looking for someone to replace that production completely.
“In the past when I’ve had undersized teams, we have rebounded by committee so we’ll need to have a ton of people with three to six rebounds,” Hersha said. “We don’t need to have that one big rebounder.”
Hersha will also look to get a couple of freshmen and other newcomers as well as players from last year’s squad that didn’t see a lot of playing time involved in some way too.
Chyna Trois (5-2, G), Ali Mowen (5-6, G), Addy Allen (5-4, G), Kalista Friday (5-3, G), Zadria King (5-3, G), Khloey Webb (5-6, G) and Taylor Bates (5-7, F) make up the seven-person freshman class. Aliza Clark (Jr., 5-1, G) also joins the team from the volleyball squad. Katilin Paul (So., 5-5, G), Taylor Linkous (Jr., 5-3, G), Teagan Hunt (So., 5-7, F) and Kaitlin Barret (So., 6-1, F) will all look to make an impact as returners as well.
As a team, Hersha recognizes the strengths that they have in their perimeter shooting and their ball handling out front with plenty of experience in both of those aspects. Hersha admits though that the defense will need a bit of work and will look for senior leaders such as Day to lead the way on that front.
Their season will start on the road at Kenyon next Tuesday, Nov. 8. They’ll play two more games on the road at Ohio Wesleyan on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and at St. Mary’s (Ind.) on Sunday, Nov. 20 before their first home and league game against Manchester on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
