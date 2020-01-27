HANOVER, Ind. – The Defiance College women's basketball team dropped an away contest at Hanover College, where the Yellow Jackets fell 86-49 to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Despite a couple of early baskets by the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers took a 43-22 lead headed into the locker room. Even with an offensive push by the senior, Liz Martin in the second half, Defiance was unable to come within striking range of Hanover, suffering an 86-49 loss.
As a team, DC shot 36.5 percent (19-52) from the field while being held to just 18 points from beyond the arc by the strong Panther defense. The Purple and Gold recorded 36 points off the bench as a plethora of Yellow Jackets found their way into the action.
On the day, Martin led the Purple and Gold in scoring with 8 points. Briawna Francis distributed the ball well for the Yellow Jackets tallying four assists, one steal, and a field goal.
"Liz Martin and Bri Francis played well for us tonight," Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said. "Both did a good job of just playing how we are supposed to play and giving great effort."
Two local players saw some playing time for the Yellow Jackets. Paulding product Briana Townley saw 22 minutes of action, and scored five points in 2 of 6 shooting. She also had a rebound and a blocked shot. Tinora graduate Sarah Harris was on the court for three minutes.
The loss brings the Defiance record to 6-11 overall and 5-5 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Jackets will be back in action on Wednesday, January 29, as they travel to Anderson University to take on the Ravens. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (49) - Wolf 2; Sims 1; Day 2; Steinbrunner 6; Speed 2; Pickens 4; Martin 8; Roberts 2; Sparks 6; Criblez 2; Francis 2; Blanton 3; Harris 0; Carruthers 4; Gilliam 0; Townley 5. Totals 19-52 5-12 49.
HANOVER (86) - Nall 9; Courtney 8; Mills 6; Hartman 21; Todd 5; Welsh 3; Summerville 0; Riggles 8; Ward 4; Norman 6; Blume 0; Butler 2; Tynan 2; Wilder 6; Bauer 6. Totals 32-62 16-23 86.
Three-point goals: Defiance (6-21) - Day 0-2, Steinbrunner 1-3, Martin 2-5, Roberts 0-1, Sparks 1-2, Francis 0-1, Blanton 1-3, Harris 0-1, Townley 1-3. Hanover (6-9) - Nall 1-1, Hartman 2-3, Welsh 1-1, Summerville 0-1, Riggles 2-3. Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Sparks 4), Hanover 35 (Courtney 6). Turnovers: Defiance 24, Hanover 10.
Defiance 9 13 10 17 - 49
Hanover 19 24 22 21 - 86
