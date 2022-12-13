ADRIAN, Mich. — Defiance College junior Kylie Brinkman netted a career-best 18 points, all from outside the arc, as the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat host Adrian 67-59 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Knotted at 36 at the half, Defiance (2-5) led by just a bucket through three quarters in the second game of a three-game road trip in six days. The Jackets and Bulldogs (3-5) traded buckets to start the quarter and were tied at 57 with 7:39 left in regulation. However, the DC defense clamped down in the final stanza and allowed just two points in that final 7:39, a bucket by Kiaya Warner with 2:31 remaining to cut DC’s lead to 63-59.
From there, Taylor Steinbrenner hit a shot at the 2:20 mark for a six-point lead and the two squads remained scoreless for nearly two full minutes before Adrian fouled Cait Good. The Napoleon product nailed both of her free throws with 27 seconds left to create the final margin and give DC win number two.
Brinkman, a junior guard from Otsego, came one trey shy of tying the school record of seven held by Shelby Stamm (2018, twice), Mekai White (2015), Courtney Schmersal (2009) and Erica King 2012, 2014).
Steinbrunner added 10 points and a team-best six rebounds while Good added 11 points, four boards and three assists. DC shot a solid 25-of-56 from the floor, hitting 10 total 3-pointers, while holding Adrian to 5-of-26 shooting from outside the arc.
The Jackets will return to action Thursday with a trip to Hiram College at 7 p.m.
DEFIANCE (67) - Cooper 6; Sparks 4; Criblez 2; Sims 5; Good 11; Mowen 3; Brinkman 18; Day 0; King 2; Hunt 0; Steinbrunner 10; Friday 6; Paul 0; Webb 0; Allen 0. Totals 25-56 7-10 67.
ADRIAN (59) - Wernette 5; Crawford 0; Phillips 2; Tierman 16; Warner 7; Ickers 0; Babb 0; Skidmore 14; Weatherly 10; Taylor 5; Russell 0. Totals 22-64 10-12 59.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-23 (Brinkman 6-7, Good 1-2, Mowen 1-2, Sims 1-3, Steinbrunner 1-4), Adrian 5-26 (Tierman 2-5, Wernette 1-5, Warner 1-7). Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Steinbrunner 6), Adrian 33 (Weatherly 9). Turnovers: Defiance 18, Adrian 16.
Defiance 18 18 17 14 - 67
Adrian 18 18 15 8 - 59
