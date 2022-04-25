WILMINGTON — The Defiance College softball team swept Wilmington in a non-conference road doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets battled back to win Game 1, 10-9, and took Game 2 in a shutout, 4-0.
In the opener, Anika Craft pitched the final 2.1 innings to earn the win for DC (18-12). Kalin Hubble clubbed a two-run home run in the first inning, finishing with three hits and three RBIs for the Jackets, which scored four runs in the seventh inning to snare the road win. Marissa Roberts tallied two base knocks.
The late game saw sophomore Riley Alcorn make her first start of the season, pitching all seven frames with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Ayersville grad and DC frosh Kelly Limbaugh stole home in the fifth inning to cap the Jackets’ scoring, which saw Roberts hit a two-run double and Hubble land a solo home run.
DC will return to the diamond Wednesday on the road at HCAC rival Bluffton for a doubleheader at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
DC Golf
RICHMOND, Ind. — Defiance College freshman Winter Boroff and junior Mari Najar tied for 10th place at the Earlham Spring Invite over the weekend while DC freshman Spencer Clingaman tied for ninth.
Boroff and Najar each shot 181 in the two-round event at Richmond Elks Countr Club while senior Shelby Mercer tied for 18th with a 186. Defiance High School grads Julia Yeager and Aubrey Bujalski tied for 22nd and 29th, respectively.
In the men’s event, Clingaman shot 78 and 74 to tie for ninth. Dan Burgoyne and freshman Dane Harker each shot 165 for the weekend to tie for 42nd overall.
The Yellow Jackets will wrap up the season at the HCAC Championship hosted by Mount St. Joseph University at Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course in Harrison. The three-round event will start on Friday and run through Sunday.
DC Baseball
ADA — Defiance College freshman Gunner Gregg hit the first two home runs of his career in the Yellow Jackets' 17-6 loss to Ohio Northern on Sunday afternoon.
Gregg went 2-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for DC (7-21). Gregg is the second Yellow Jacket this season with a multi-homer game, joining senior Lucas Thomeier, who belted two against Transylvania earlier this season. Junior Austin Horning (Pettisville) had two hits while sophomore Hunter Bostater (Fairview) scored on a wild pitch after a leadoff single in the sixth.
The Yellow Jackets will face rival Bluffton in an HCAC doubleheader at Bluffton on Tuesday. The games are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m.
DC Track
ADA — Defiance freshman Traci Cross placed second in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the Mike Becraft Invitational at Ohio Northern on Saturday.
The DC men’s and women’s teams both finished 10th. Cross was first in the prelims int he 100 in 12.31 before running 12.32 in the finals. Lisa Markau had a 10th-place finish in the 100 and a 12th-place shwing in the long jump while Brianna Snider had a personal best 21.37-meter throw in the javelin to finish 16th.
In the men’s meet, Tawon Cannon was second in the 400 in 49.63 while Ja’Qway Janvier was third in the 100 in 10.87. Cannon and Janvier combined with Deuntray Drennon and Gavin Maratea for an eighth-place finish in the 400 relay in a season-best 43.41.
Both Yellow Jacket squads will compete at the HCAC Outdoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Hanover, Ind.
