DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

The Defiance College softball team closed out its regular season schedule Sunday afternoon against Franklin at Defiance High School. Prior to the game, the seven seniors were recognized — Madison Pueschel, Alivia Kruczkowski, Hunter Schwochow, Marissa Roberts, Camryn Bekkering, Josilyn Guzman, and Lily Linke.

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments