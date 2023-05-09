The Defiance College softball team closed out its regular season schedule Sunday afternoon against Franklin at Defiance High School. Prior to the game, the seven seniors were recognized — Madison Pueschel, Alivia Kruczkowski, Hunter Schwochow, Marissa Roberts, Camryn Bekkering, Josilyn Guzman, and Lily Linke.
The Yellow Jackets dropped both games by scores of 4-2 and 11-4. Franklin finishes the regular season 28-12 overall and 11-5 in the HCAC. Defiance finishes with a 7-9 mark in conference play and 16-22 overall.
Game one saw the Jackets take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning with an Ali Mowen RBI single before the Franklin offense came alive in the sixth inning with three runs. Destiny Coil answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Franklin surged early in game two, recording six straight two-out hits to take a 4-0 lead. The deficit swelled to 9-0 in the fith inning. Down to their last out, DC plated three runs in the fifth to extend their game on an RBI single from Brooke Silcox and a two-run double from Coil.
Silcox added an RBI triple in the seventh in the 11-4 setback. A Roberts double tied the school career record with 44.
DC will now turn its focus to the HCAC Championships as the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament from May 11-14 at Transylvania. DC will take on Franklin again on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. with the winner getting Mount St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the loser playing an elimination game between either Manchester and Hanover on Friday at 10 a.m.
Baseball caps season
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Defiance College baseball collided with the class of the conference to complete the 2023 season and lost both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, 13-3 and 8-2, to Franklin College at Grizzly Park.
The Grizzlies finished as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s regular-season champions for the second year in a row with an 18-4 mark in the HCAC and 30-10 overall. Meanwhile, Defiance’s 4-34 record adds up to the lowest winning percentage (.105) and fewest victories since 1975 (3-15, .167) while 34 losses are the most in a season in program history.
Franklin battered Defiance pitching the first opening game of Sunday’s twinbill by recording 12 total hits, including six extra-base hits, for 13 total runs in a run-rule, 13-3 ballgame.
On the offensive side, Defiance’s underclassmen produced in the fourth with RBIs from Tim Bobek’s single and Ethan Jenkins with a sacrifice fly. Hunter Bostater (Fairview) notched a pair of base hits in the first contest as well.
After a solid six-inning start by Johnny Hammerstein in which he held the Grizzlies to four runs, Franklin created four more runs against the DC bullpen in an 8-2 game-two win over the Jackets. Hammerstein became the third different Defiance pitcher to get tagged by a home-run swing from Franklin’s Luke Willmann on a two-run blast in the fourth.
Dylan King created a last memory in his final plate appearance as a Yellow Jacket when the senior catcher led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to left field. The home run was King’s second of his collegiate career. Senior Alex Morr (Bryan) recorded a hit and a walk in each game of Sunday’s twinbill and also added an RBI knock in the first contest.
Jacket men compete at HCAC tourney
FLORENCE, Ind. – Defiance College golf finished the 2022-23 season at the 54-hole HCAC Men’s Golf Championship at the Belterra Golf Club. Out of nine total HCAC programs competing, the Defiance placed ninth.
Defiance’s Zach Canterbury was DC’s top finisher with a total of 290 (99, 93, 98) to close his sophomore season. Canterbury was the only Yellow Jacket to break 100 on all three days. Seth Pearson placed right behind Canterbury with 310 total strokes after a final round of 110 and previous rounds of 107 and 93. Payton Switzer (Defiance) bounced back from Saturday’s 130 to get into the clubhouse after 122 swings on Sunday. He finished the tournament with 359 total strokes.
