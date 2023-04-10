DC run-rules Bluffton twice
The Defiance College softball team used a seven-run first inning in game one and a nine-run fifth inning in game two to route the Bluffton Beavers and earn two run rule wins Saturday afternoon at Sal Hench Field. Bluffton falls to 0-4 in conference play and 11-15 overall. Defiance improves to 11-13 overall and moves to 4-0 in HCAC play.
A seven-run first inning propelled the Yellow Jackets to a big win in game one while DC starter Savannah McCoy (4-6) had to work out of bases-loaded situations in the second and third innings.
In game two, Anika Craft got the win on the mound, striking out 11, while Destiny Coil homered in a nine-run fifth inning while Josilyn Guzman had a two-run single.
The Yellow Jackets will return to Sal Hench Field Wednesday afternoon to host Alma. Game one begins at 3 p.m.
DC baseball falls in 10
Saturday's series finale between Defiance College and Manchester required extra innings to settle thanks to another pitching showcase, but the Spartans outlasted the Yellow Jackets, 2-1, in 10 innings at Craig Rutter Field to sweep the weekend slate.
Defiance falls to 3-18 and 0-8 in the conference while Manchester improves 13-11 and 4-4 in HCAC play.
Defiance starter Sam Thombs shrugged off a first-inning Spartan score for a career day on the hill. The sophomore did get a decision after a career-high eight innings and matched a career-high in strikeouts with eight for the second start in a row.
Alex Morr (Bryan) led the Jackets with two hits on the afternoon and stole a base while Mitchell Roever and Josh Vischer each worked a pair of walks.
The Yellow Jackets conclude their lengthy homestand on Wednesday with a non-conference battle with Ohio Wesleyan beginning at 1 p.m. at Rutter Field.
Jacket track solid at Indiana Tech
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Defiance College track and field made the short trip over to Indiana Tech to compete at the Good Friday Warrior Opener on Friday. While no team scores were given, multiple Yellow Jackets recorded personal bests in the meet.
Lisa-Maria Markau recorded a new best in the 100 meter dash, placing 10th with a time of 12.67 seconds while Hailei Haynes set a personal best in the 100m also with a time of 13.22 seconds. Brianna Snider and Lexi Coward both ran the 800 meter. Coward completed it in 3:16.39 which is a new best for her as well.
Ron Scott competed in the shot put and discus throw. He recorded a new best in the discus with a throw of 33.22 meters, surpassing his previous best of 31.79m.
Defiance track and field is set to compete next Saturday at the All-Ohio Championships hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University.
DC duffers show improvement
HARROD — Defiance College's men's golf team compiled their best team score of the 2022-23 campaign at Colonial Golfers Club on Friday and Saturday against a number of local programs in the Polar Bear Easter Classic.
The Yellow Jackets posted a season-low 430, the lowest 18-hole round as a team for the men's team this year, and their 871 36-hole total was their best two-round tournament score as well.
Seth Pearson led the way on both days with rounds of 99 and 98 while Zach Canterbury (101-103) and Will Garlock (108-129) each sported season-best rounds on the weekend. Payton Switzer (Defiance) rounded out the team scoring with rounds of 112 and 119 while freshman Mark Jordan (Defiance) played in his program debut on friday and shot 147.
