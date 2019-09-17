DELAWARE, Ohio — Deja vu strikes again as the Defiance College volleyball team sweeps their Saturday opponents in tournament action. The Yellow Jackets defeated Wilmington 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12) at the Bishop Invitational before defeating the hosts Ohio Wesleyan 3-1 (28-30, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23).

Despite each match taking four sets, the Yellow Jackets continued their trend of leaving tournaments on a high note of defeating all of their final-day opponents. Match one of the day saw DC take a 2-0 lead before falling in a close 25-23 third set. Coach Brie Brenner’s side responded quickly, jumping out to a 10-4 lead before finishing off the Quakers 25-12 in the fourth set.

Morgan Porter (Defiance) continued her string of top performances as she was named to the All-Tournament Team. Porter recorded 67 digs and 5.58 digs/set over the course of the weekend. The junior also tallied nine assists and three aces over her twelve sets played.

Load comments