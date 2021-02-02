Inside the Karl H. Weaner Community Center on Saturday afternoon, the Defiance College volleyball team beat the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match, 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-13).
Defiance jumped out to an early lead in set one to pull off a 25-15 opening set victory. After close back and forth action in set two, Defiance came from behind and tallied six straight points to overcome the Fightin’ Engineers in a close second set.
The Purple and Gold used that momentum to pick up another back and forth set win as senior Kennedy Jeffrey closed out the match with two service aces to solidify the 3-0 victory for the Yellow Jackets. Jeffery led Defiance from behind the service line totaling three aces on the day.
Junior setter Brianna Wheeler dished out 26 assists, finding a connection with freshman Madison Schoenauer who led the Yellow Jacket offense with nine kills. Defiance posted a .113 hitting percentage compared to the Fightin Engineers .036 hitting percentage.
Defensively, Mackenzie Benham had a team-high 17 digs, followed closely by Morgan Porter, who picked up 15 digs throughout the match.
The home-court victory brings the Yellow Jacket record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in HCAC play. Defiance will be back in action tonight as they travel to Earlham College for two matches scheduled at 6 and 8 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.