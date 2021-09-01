TIFFIN — Defiance College volleyball was defeated in three sets at the hands of Heidelberg in their season opener on Wednesday. 

After an easy first set win at 25-17 for the Student Princes, the Yellow Jackets fought back in the second set, tying it at 25 but eventually falling 27-25. 

The final set was all Heidelberg as they won it 25-16. 

Maddie Szawranskyj led all player in kills with 12. Sarah Oney of the Student Princes led all players digs with 20. Julianna Pena (15) and Kelsey Custenborder (13) both had double digit assists. 

For the Yellow Jackets, they wereled by freshman Jamia Murray, who led the team in kills with nine. Senior Brianna Wheeler logged 19 assists while senior Tre'Anna King led the team in digs with 14. 

As a team, Heidelberg outdid Defiance in hitting percentage (.225-.051), blocks (11-4), digs (48-36) and aces (10-6). 

Next up for the Yellow Jackets is an away tri-match in Greencastle, Indiana with Anderson and DePauw. 

At Heidelberg 

Heidelberg def. Defiance 25-17, 27-25, 25-16

Heidelberg (1-0) - Maddie Szawranskyj 12 kills; Anamya Truex 8 blocks; Sarah Oney 20 digs; Julianna Pena 15 assists; Kelsey Custenborder 13 assists.

Defiance (0-1) - Jamia Murray 9 kills; Tre'Anna King 14 digs; Brianna Wheeler 19 assists.     

