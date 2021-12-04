FINDLAY — Defiance sophomore Tawon Cannon set a new school record in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday evening at the Findlay Oiler Opener with a time of 8.42 seconds. The Defiance men's team placed fourth out of 10 teams while the women tied for eighth place out of eight.
Cannon placed third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.45 seconds. In the qualifying he ran an 8.42. Both times beat the previous-DC record of 8.66 set by Jordan Weber in 2012.
Junior Ja'Qway Janvier placed third in the 60-meters with a time of 7.06 seconds while the men's 4x400 relay team of Corbin, sophomore Max Julien, freshman Decota Shaw (Bryan High School product), and Cannon placed first with a time of 4:02.22.
Senior Lisa Markau led the women's team with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meters in 8.20 seconds.
Both Yellow Jacket squads will be off until Jan. 14 when they host the Dick Small Invitational at the George Smart Center.
