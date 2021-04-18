TIFFIN - The Defiance College track and field teams competed in the Reggie Thomas Classic hosted by Tiffin University on Saturday, with multiple athletes setting new personal bests.

Robert Marshall was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, placing 13th in the 100-meters with a time of 11.24.

John Reese, Conor Bujalski, and Joshua Gaffney each set personal best times. Resse improved his 1500-meters time of 4:33.65, Bujalski ran a 24.72 time in the 200-meters, Gaffney placed 16th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.07

The women's squad saw personal bests in the 100-meters from Deleita Powell (14.89) and Destiny Oshodin (15.04), who finished 38th and 39th.

Both teams will head to Ann Arbor, Mich. next Saturday for the Concordia Ann Arbor Legacy Meet.

