DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

DELAWARE — Defiance freshman Traci Cross recorded two second-place finishes at the Division III All-Ohio Championships on Saturday. Her performance helped the Yellow Jackets to a 10th-place finish.

Cross recorded the third-fastest time in program history in the 100 with a blazing time of 12.49 seconds while her time in the 200 (25.84) is the sixth-best in program history and makes her the third-fastest 200-meter runner in team history.

Senior Lisa Markau finished ninth in both the 100 and 200.

In the men’s event, DC sophomore Tawon Cannon took first place in the 400 hurdles in 55.02 seconds, the fourth-best time in team history. Cannon also placed eighth in the 200 in 22.72.

Junior Ja’Qway Janvier placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.36 seconds, a top-10 time in program history. Janvier also placed fourth in the 100 in a personal-best 10.95 seconds.

Sophomore John Reese finished sixth in the 3000 steeplechase in 10:11.5 and 10th in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.14, both personal bests.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments