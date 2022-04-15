HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Defiance track and field teams competed at the Huntington Invite on Thursday afternoon.
The event, which was hosted by NAIA Huntington University, did not record team scores.
Traci Cross was fourth in the 100 and third in the 200 while senior Lisa Markau was sixth and seventh in the events, respectively. In the men’s races, freshman Deuntray Drennon was fourth in the 100 in 11.34 seconds while John Reese was third in the 400 hurdles and the DC 1600 relay team was second of five teams.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action in the All-Ohio Championships on Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University.
