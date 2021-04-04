OWENSBORO, Ky. - The Defiance College track & field teams traveled to Owensboro, Ky. on Friday to compete in the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational.
The Defiance women finished eighth of nine teams with a total of 11 points while the men finished seventh of nine teams with 33 points. Evansville placed first in the men's meet while Southern Indiana won the women's meet.
Joshua Gaffney (Napoleon) placed first in the men's 400 meters with a time of 52.60 seconds.
Robert Marshall placed third in both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.20 and 23.11 seconds.
Throwers Tyrel Goings (Defiance) and Ron Scott both set new personal best marks in the discus with marks of 32.02m and 31.79m.
John Reese made his debut in the men's 3000 steeplechase, placing fifth with a time of 11:36.07.
Lisa Markau and Shi'Nique Lawrence placed sixth and seventh in the women's 100 meters. Markau also placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.60 seconds while Lawrence finished fourth in the high jump with a new personal best of 1.40m.
Both teams will return to Owensboro next Friday for the Brescia Blue & Gold Twilight meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.