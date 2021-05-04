TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After a slow start on the first day of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Friday, the Defiance College men’s track team had an impressive outing on Saturday, winning two events and finishing 6th out of 10 teams with 54 points.
Tawon Cannon and Robert Marshall each claimed event titles on Saturday. Cannon won the men’s 400 hurdles with a time 57.10. Marshall, who placed second in the 200-meters at the HCAC Indoor Championship, took home the gold medal after clocking in with a time of 22.11. Both times are top-10 in program history.
Also earning points for the Purple and Gold were Joshua Gaffney and Tyrel Goings. Gaffney, a Napoleon graduate, placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.93 and the Defiance product Goings placed sixth with a throw of 12.81m in the shot put. Both marks are new personal bests.
The DC women’s track team finished 10th, as the Yellow Jackets earned points from sixth-place finishes in 100-meters from Lisa Markau, the 110-meter hurdles from Shi’Nique Lawrence, and the 4x100 relay team. The relay team consisted of Maraku, Deleita Powell, Destiny Oshodin, and Lawrence and ran their best time of the season.
Lawrence placed ninth in the 100-meters, just missing the cut to advance to the finals.
Defiance will take some time off before returning to action at the Toledo Last Chance Qualifier on May 15.
