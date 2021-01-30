The Defiance College track and field teams began their season on Friday night by hosting Anderson University and Adrian college in the Dave Meuleman Classic at the George M. Smart Center.
Lisa-Maria Markau set a personal best in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.41 seconds, the fifth-best in school history. Markau also placed first in women's 200-meter mash. In addition to Markau, Shi'nique Lawrence placed fourth in the 60-meters. On the men's side, Gabriel Melvin also set a new personal best in the 60-meters with a time of 7.15 seconds.
The Defiance men's team had strong performances from a few freshmen making their collegiate debuts. Ron Scott recorded a throw of 10.61 meters in the shot put while Tawon Cannon finished second in the long jump with a mark of 5.64 meters. John Reese and Joshua Gaffney placed second and third in a highly-competitive men's 800-meter dash. Robert Marshall took home a pair of third-place finishes in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash for the Yellow Jackets.
Up next, Defiance will host the Earlham and Anderson in the Dick Small Invitational on Friday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.
