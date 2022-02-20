Though both the Defiance College men and women's track teams didn't see a ton of team success in the HCAC indoor track and field championships on Saturday, there was plenty of individual success to go around at the George M. Smart center in Defiance.
The most notable of which was freshman Traci Cross who was named the Women's Most Outstanding Sprints/Hurdles athlete of the year after winning the 60 meter and 200 meter events.
Cross set a school and conference record with her winning time in the 60 meters as her 7.85 second time bested Micah Wilson's time of 7.87 seconds set back in 2014.
No one else on the women's team finished higher than fourth in any event as Manchester took home the team title with a score of 176.50 and Defiance placed sixth with a score of 42.
The men finished eighth out of ten teams scoring 27 points. Manchester too took home the men's title with a score of 158.50 points.
Ja'qway Janiver placed third in the 60 meters with a time of 7.02 seconds. Tawon Cannon finished third in the 60 meter hurdles running at a time of 8.65 and tying for the fastest time in the prelims at 8.64. The last third place finish came from the 4x200 meter relay team of Janvier, Cannon, Alijah Fleming and Gavin Maratea. They ran a 1:33.14 to get on the podium.
Both teams will be back in action for their last meet of the year at the Polar Bear Last Chance Qualifier on March 4.
