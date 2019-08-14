Steve Oberlin, a familiar face around the Defiance campus, returns to Defiance College as men’s and women’s tennis head coach.
Oberlin coached the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Defiance College from 2007-2013. Prior to his first stint as head coach, he served as the assistant coach of both squads during the 2006-2007 seasons.
He led the men’s tennis team to three straight HCAC Conference tournament appearances during his 2009, 2010, and 2011 campaigns.
Oberlin has many years of coaching experience under his belt at both the high school and collegiate levels. On top of a certification as a PTR (Professional Tennis Registry) Teaching Tennis Pro, Oberlin has extensive background in the tennis environment as he managed the Wauseon Health & Racquet Club from 2003-2011.
