TEMPE, Ariz. — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its NCAA Division III All-Academic Team and All-Academic Scholar-Athlete recipients for 2019-20 on Wednesday morning. Both the Defiance College men's and women's tennis programs earned All-Academic Team status with each squad placing two student-athletes on the All-Academic Scholar-Athlete lists.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, all members of the program must combine for a minimum grade-point average of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale) during the 2019-20 academic year. The Defiance women's squad posted a 3.299 GPA and the men a 3.24.

ITA Scholar-Athlete selections must have had at least a 3.5 GPA in the past school year. Ethan Harris, a sophomore last season with a 3.89 GPA, and Ben Zedaker (Defiance), a freshman with a 3.67, were each honored as a Scholar-Athlete from DC's men's team. Representing the women are junior A.J. Breneman (Bryan), who recorded a 3.63 GPA, and senior Rylea Amspaugh, who finished the year at 3.53.

Defiance is one of just three members of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference to be recognized with All-Academic Team accolades.

