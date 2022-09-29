Defiance College announced on Thursday the naming of Rod Hersha as interim head coach of the women’s basketball program.
This comes after the departure of previous head coach Allan King Jr., who resigned the position in favor of becoming the athletic director at Allen East High School in June.
His decision to leave the program is one of prioritizing family, as the position at Allen East was too good for him to pass up.
“I didn’t want to leave Defiance and coaching because I have really enjoyed my time there but at the same time, this was something that I wanted to do and was good for my family,” King said of his decision to resign. “It was hard, but I had to tell coach Woodley and Dr. Mankey that I appreciated the opportunities they had given me, but it was the right time for my wife and kids and family.”
King, who compiled a 33-54 record over four years with the Yellow Jackets, helped the program to it’s highest win total in 2021-22 since 2010, going 14-10, 9-7 HCAC. In his first season at the helm of the Jackets, he led them to their first conference tournament win since 2010 in a year saw them start 0-6.
In the decade before King’s arrival at Defiance, the Yellow Jackets had just three winning seasons to their name and two HCAC conference tournament appearances. The Yellow Jackets only got one winning season under King in his last at the helm, but appeared in the HCAC tournament three times.
“He did a great job in establishing a great culture,” Defiance College athletic director Derek Woodley said. “The team got more competitive over him time here so he definitely left it better than he found it and really started that process of building a winning program.”
That process of building a winning program is something that King believes will continue even with his departure.
“The program is still in a really good spot. They have a nice freshman class coming in of about eight or nine and there are going to be a lot of capable kids returning too. Almost the whole starting lineup and most of the kids that were contributors will be back,” King said.
King is also proud of the culture off the court that he helped build with the team sporting a 3.6 average GPA in his final season.
“I feel like the biggest thing that happened during that time was I was able to recruit good young women that did the work on campus and I’m already seeing a lot of those kids go out and be successful in the world,” King said. “And there’s a whole group of young women that at the end of this year that will be reaching their college goals, getting that degree and then moving into their career. To me that’s the biggest thing because that’s what it has always been about more than wins and losses.”
Keeping the program on an upward trajectory will be the job of interim coach Hersha, who comes to the job with experience, having coached coach 24 years of high basketball at Napoleon, 11 years at Defiance and two at Maumee. His all-time record at the helm of the Wildcats and Bulldogs is 428-337.
In that coaching career Hersha has won 18 sectional championships, one district championship and three league championships while also receiving nine coach of the year awards. The most notable of which came when he won the Division II coach of year after leading Napoleon to a 20-3 record and a perfect 10-0 GBC record. In 1999-2000, he was at the helm of a Defiance team that went 22-3, winning their first-ever WBL title and his only district title as a head coach. They fell in the regional semifinals to Rocky River Magnificat.
After his second stint with Napoleon from 2004-12, Hersha spent four years in Las Vegas as an assistant boys basketball coach for Shadow Ridge High School.
He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College and got his masters at Bowling Green State University and gets the interim tag after Defiance College could not find a permanent replacement quick enough before the beginning of the season.
“We went through the process of hiring a coach over the summer and for various reasons, nothing really worked out so then we reached out to Rod and thought he would be good for an interim situation,” Woodley said. “He’s coached a lot of basketball games and understands what coaching is all about. I think his and Allan’s beliefs are very similar and he’s going to be a steady presence. We’ve got some talent on this team and I think he’s going to do a great job.”
Woodley says the school plans to post the position again in late Febuary after the conclusion of the basketball season but says that he is also open to giving Hersha the full-time tag if he is interested in that.
