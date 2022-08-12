Defiance College announced on Friday that Josh Hess has been named the program’s next women’s soccer head coach.
Hess comes to Defiance from Wittenberg University where he was the assistant women’s soccer head coach in 2021 and helped the team to an NCAC playoff championship, a NCAA Regional appearance and six NCAC all-conference selections.
“Coach Hess is a great addition to our coaching staff and women’s soccer program,” Defiance athletic director Derek Woodley said of the hire in a press release on Friday. “He has had a tremendous amount of success in his coaching career and we look forward to watching him grow our program.”
Before going to Wittenberg last season, Hess was the head women’s soccer coach at HCAC foe Mount St. Joseph for eight seasons. He led the Lions to five-straight appearances in the Heartland Colleigiate Athletic Conference tournament while also winning an HCAC tournament title in the 2018-19 season. It was their first conference title in 10 years.
Hess also helped the Lions to a program record 17 wins in 2017.
He takes over a Defiance program that went just 2-13, 0-9 HCAC a year ago and has not won a conference game since 2018. The Yellow Jackets will be looking for their first season with a record over .500 since 2012.
“Thank you to President Mankey and coach Woodley for allowing me to work with the women’s soccer program,” Hess said in the Friday press release. “I am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.
Hess played himself collegiately at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and at Fredonia State. He has a bachelor of art’s degree in sports medicine from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati.
