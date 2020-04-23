Defiance College softball player Brooke Gostomsky (Covington/ Covington) has been a reliable source on the Yellow Jacket roster for the past four years. She was off to a great start to her final season until the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the global pandemic.
Gostomsky, a Covington, Ohio native, started the season on a positive note, earning HCAC Hitter of Week for her performance during the opening weekend games at the Rhodes College Invite. After four games, she finished with a .467 batting average going 7-for-15 at the dish with seven RBIs and two home runs.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season 5-9 overall, and their offensive productivity showed as they picked up crucial wins on their annual spring break trip to Florida.
Gostomsky wanted to embrace every moment of her final season and enjoy her time with her teammates.
“Throughout our shortened season, I feel like we never did get to show our full potential,” explained the DC senior. “This team and this group of seniors have an incredible bond both on and off the field. We had a strong offensive lineup and were finally starting to figure out everything on the defensive end.
“It was and would have been a very exciting season to watch.”
As with all Defiance students, Gostomsky has been taking classes online as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many people around the world.
Gostomsky is enjoying being at home and spending time with her family, explaining, “To stay busy during quarantine, I have been working ahead on classes, and I like to run and bike to stay active.”
The future is bright for the exercise science and pre-physical therapy major, as upon graduation from Defiance College, she will be attending the University of Findlay to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
While Gostomsky’s undergraduate career comes to an end, she has been reminiscing on the fond memories she has made at Defiance.
“There are so many memories that I cherish from DC. One of my favorite memories was freshman year after sweeping Hanover, and sealing our spot in the conference tournament,” said Gostomsky. “I looked around in the team huddle singing the fight song, and seeing our seniors faces of pure joy and excitement. They got to accomplish one of the biggest goals of their careers, and nothing made me happier than knowing we were able to give that to them!”
Defiance has made an impact on Gostomsky, and in return, she has made her mark on the institution being involved as both a student and an athlete.
Gostomsky carries a 3.69 grade point average and is heavily involved in the campus as a resident assistant, president of the Campus Activities Board, secretary of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and a student life officer worker.
The standout senior made a few appearances on the mound for the Purple and Gold early in her career but spent most of her time at third base, before finishing her senior year on the other side of the diamond at first base.
Gostomsky was seen in 130 games throughout her career and tallied a total of 138 hits, 33 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs while recording 85 runs batted in, and a .342 batting average.
“This was not the way that we expected this season to end or for the seniors to end our careers,” said Gostomsky. “But all we can do is embrace the moments of the past, present, and the future and make the best of them. Thank you to my parents, my family, my teammates, my coaches, and the faculty and staff at DC for making the last four years some of the best and most memorable of my life. Thank you Jacket Nation! GO YELLOW JACKETS!”
