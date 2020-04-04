Before having the 2020 outdoor season cut amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the Defiance College track and field programs completed an indoor season that saw successes and progressions.
After his first indoor season at the helm, Nathan Christianson held a positive outlook for the Yellow Jacket squad and the 2020 outdoor season.
At the conclusion of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Indoor Championships, Christianson stated, “I’m really happy with this group this year. I think once we get some rest and add some pieces in outdoor, we can do even more.”
The indoor season contained strong Yellow Jacket performances, many of which came from the thrower’s circle. Madi Bowman, capping an illustrious career, tallied multiple record-setting performances over the season. After a handful of strong events, Bowman shattered her Defiance College record in the weight throw with a 16.85-meter mark at the Joe Banks Invitational.
The indoor season culminated in the HCAC Championships, where Bowman led the squad with a pair of conference titles in the weight throw and shot put, setting a new personal best in the latter.
After the stellar season, Bowman’s ambitions were set for the NCAA D-III Indoor Nationals. After consistently performing as one of the top weight throw athletes in the nation, Bowman ultimately missed out on nationals by just four positions. The senior concluded the year ranked 24th in D-III and third in the Great Lakes Region.
As a program, Defiance posted some of the season’s best performances at the conference meet. Cody Drumm-Turner recorded a finals appearance in the triple jump where he finished with a fourth-place result. Ja’Qway Janvier and Gabriel Melvin recorded third and fourth place results in the 60 meter dash, respectively.
Janvier served as a pivotal member of the squad during his breakout first season. The native Floridian left his mark on the DC indoor record books after posting a time of 7.17 seconds in the 60 meter dash in early February, worthy of sixth all-time at DC.
After the HCAC decided to cancel the spring sports season on March 18, DC followed suit. No outdoor action was underway for the conference.
Six seniors across the men’s and women’s programs saw their seasons cut short after the announcement. On the women’s side Bowman, Malia Ferry, Blake Newman, and Kat Wicher concluded their senior season. Kaleb Tyree and Reggie Washington are the two seniors on the men’s squad.
