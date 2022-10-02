DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

The Defiance College volleyball team came up short of a win in their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Rose-Hulman on Saturday in three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-9. Jaelyn Tomoletz had a team-high seven kills for the Yellow Jackets (3-11, 0-1 HCAC) while Jamia Murray added five kills and eight digs. Hope Yost’s 18 digs were tops for DC, which will return to action in an HCAC match at Anderson on Wednesday.

