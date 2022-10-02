The Defiance College volleyball team came up short of a win in their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Rose-Hulman on Saturday in three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-9. Jaelyn Tomoletz had a team-high seven kills for the Yellow Jackets (3-11, 0-1 HCAC) while Jamia Murray added five kills and eight digs. Hope Yost’s 18 digs were tops for DC, which will return to action in an HCAC match at Anderson on Wednesday.
DC Cross Country
Defiance College made the trek to Wisconsin at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for The Wisconsin Runner on Saturday at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
In the women’s race, Shyla Pemberton finished 39th overall in 16:09.66 in the 6K run while Alex Burney was 31st overall in the 8K men’s race in 18:25.03. Marlon Brown and Gavin Maratea were 58th and 66th, respectively.
DC will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Oberlin Intercollegiate Rumble.
DC Soccer
Rose-Hulman out-shot Defiance College 19-7, including 9-2 in shots on goal, as the Engineers downed DC 5-0 in men’s soccer action on Saturday at Winsper-Knobel Field.
Armando Campos-Ortiz and Chase Stiner each had two shots for DC (1-6-5, 0-1-1 HCAC). Keeper Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made four saves in goal.
In women’s soccer action at DC, Rose-Hulman bettered the Yellow Jackets 7-0, powered by 44 shots and 28 shots on goal. Sarah O’Shea had 21 saves in net on a busy day for DC.
