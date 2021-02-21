TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Defiance College junior Lisa Markau logged a fourth-place finish in the 60-meters on Saturday afternoon at the Heartland Conference Women's Indoor Track Championship.
As a team, Defiance finished ninth with a total of 12 points. Host Rose-Hulman won the league title with a total of 189 points followed by Manchester with 137 and Hanover with 100.
Markau ran a time of 8.55 in the preliminaries and that time was fast enough to earn her an at-large bid for the finals. She took advantage of the opportunity and clocked a time of 8.49 seconds to earn Defiance five points with a fourth-place finish.
"Lisa had a big day for us. It's the first time she's scored at a championship as an individual so it's a big step for her. We were proud of her and her progression this season." said Defiance head coach Nathan Christianson.
Markau earned the Yellow Jackets an additional two points with a seventh-place finish in the 200 with a time of 28.93 seconds.
The 800 relay team of Markau, Shi'nique Lawrence, Destiny Oshodin, and Katelyn Smith placed fifth with a time of 2:03.21, the fastest in the event by Defiance this season. The same team also set a new season-best in the 1600 relay with a time of 5:22.78.
"I am really proud of the effort today from all the ladies. They all competed really hard and got some PRs. Our relays competed really hard and it is a great way for a small ladies' team to rebound and build for future seasons." remarked Christianson.
Lawrence narrowly missed out on the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, finishing ninth with a new personal best time of 11.10 seconds.
"Our goal was to beat a team or two with our limited numbers and we mixed it up a bit. Everyone was happy to be able to compete today after the last several months of not knowing if we would have a conference championship," Christianson said. "We have one more meet and then it is time to heal up and prepare for outdoor season. Hopefully, we can get some more consistent training for the next month and be ready to go in April."
The Yellow Jackets will return to Defiance and host the Yellow Jacket Invitational on Friday at 4 p.m. in the George M. Smart Center.
DC volleyball falls short at MSJ
CINCINNATI -- On Saturday afternoon, the Yellow Jacket women's volleyball team traveled to Mount St. Joseph University. In the first match, counting toward Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings, Defiance fell in straight sets by a score of 3-0 (19-25, 19-25, 15-25). The second non-conference match went to Mount St. Joseph by a score of 3-1 (13-25, 20-25, 25-22, 21-25).
In the HCAC match, Defiance registered 30 kills and 16 errors in 110 attempts for a .127 hitting percentage, compared to 48, 9, 112, and .348, respectively, for the hosts. The Lions tallied 59 digs, and the Yellow Jackets recorded 51 for the match. Each team finished with two service aces, while Mount St. Joseph committed ten service errors to seven for Defiance.
Once again, Mackenzie Benham led the Defiance offense with ten kills and added seven digs. Morgan Porter, Tre'Ana King, and Alexis Kiessling each recorded 13 digs. Brianna Wheeler dished out a team-high 23 assists while adding a kill and a service ace.
In the non-conference match, Mount St. Joseph used the momentum from the first game to take sets one and two, but not before the Yellow Jackets fought back. Defiance took a competitive third set but fell short in the fourth by a three-point deficit.
Riley Davis led the Yellow Jacket attack in game two, recording 17 kills in 32 attempts for a 0.406 hitting percentage. Kenzie Duncan followed close behind with 11 kills, three digs, and one block assist.
Defensively, Porter led with a game-high 31 digs while adding four assists and two service aces. Wheeler led Defiance with game-high 39 assists, and she also recorded two service aces and three digs.
The Yellow Jackets finish the regularly scheduled season at 3-7 in HCAC play and 4-13 overall.
DC esports downs Grace
On Saturday in Great Lakes Esports Conference play, Defiance College esports competed in three matches, two in Rocket League and one in League of Legends.
Defiance's day began at 10:30 a.m. with a pair of Rocket League losses to Manchester (3-0) and Muskingum (3-0) in best-of-five series. The Yellow Jackets rebounded, however, by defeating Grace 2-1 in a best-of-three League of Legends competition.
In the victory over Grace, DC got 67 takedowns from Damon Thomas and 66 from Stephen Jones. Dakota Swift had 63 takedowns, Garrett Snyder 56 and David Andrew 55.
Versus Manchester, Aaron Sommers had one goal and four saves for Defiance. Jacorey Johnson contributed five saves and Austin Lilley three.
Sommers came right back with four goals and six saves for the Jackets in the Muskingum match. Lilley added two goals and a save with Johnson collecting a goal and four saves.
Next on the schedule for DC is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate match with GLEC opponent Trine on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.