The Defiance College women’s soccer team came up short in its home opener at Winsper-Knobel Field on Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 heartbreaker against Eureka (Ill.).
The 1-1 Yellow Jackets surrendered a goal in the 52nd minute for their first setback of the season in a match that saw just seven shots on goal combined and just two from Eureka. Melissa Bixler had two of Defiance’s shots on goal.
DC will return to action Wednesday on the road at Heidelberg.
Jacket volleyball opens campaign
SANDUSKY — Defiance College got its 2022 volleyball season underway Friday evening and on Saturday in the Great Lakes Crossover Tourney at the Cedar Point Sports Center. The Jackets defeated Eastern Mennonite (Va.) 28-26, 25-19, 25-21 on Friday afternoon before dropping a five-set match to Geneva (Ill.) on Friday and both Saturday matches to Allegheny (Pa.) and Saint Mary’s (Ind.) on Saturday.
The event hosted 23 schools from across the Midwest, including DC, Bluffton, Heidelberg, Adrian, Capital, Hanover, Hope, Manchester and Oberlin. The Jackets fell to Allegheny in three sets on Saturday before a five-set marathon loss to Saint Mary’s.
DC will take its 1-3 mark into a home-opening tilt with Heidelberg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
