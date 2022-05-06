LEXINGTON, Ky. — The third-seeded Defiance softball team saw its 2022 season come to an end late on Thursday night with a 16-2 loss to fourth-seeded Franklin in the HCAC Tournament hosted by Transylvania. Defiance faced Franklin in an elimination game after dropping their opener to Mount St. Joseph by a score of 3-1.
In the opener, MSJ built a 3-0 lead through three innings before freshman Destiny Coil rapped an RBI double. That was as close as DC got as the Jackets (21-15) were held to just three hits by Panther pitcher Kamryn McCool.
In the late game, the Yellow Jackets were behind the eight-ball early as the Grizzlies ripped off 10 runs with five hits in the first inning alone and poured it on in the season finale for Definace. Junior Marissa Roberts tripled in the third inning while Kalin Hubble tallied an RBI single in the fifth as DC again only managed three hits while issuing 10 walks.
With the season complete, record feats were recorded by DC standouts. Roberts broke her own program single-season record for hits with 60 while Brooke Silcox set the DC single-season runs record with 40, breaking a record set in 1985 by Cheryl Billow and Tracy Hanson.
Hubble’s record of 15 doubles set last season was eclipsed by Roberts (21), Silcox (20) and Hubble (17) this season as DC broke a team record for doubles in a season with 90.
The DC pitching staff set the team mark with 186 total strikeouts, previously set at 173 punchouts in 2001.
Hubble finishes her DC career second in DC history in career batting average (.423) and hits (176) while marking fifth in both home runs (eight) and RBIs (37) in a season. Fellow senior Hali Geraci finished with 15 steals this season, third-most in program history, and 28 for her career, second overall.
