ALBION, Mich. — The Defiance College softball team picked up a pair of wins Sunday in a road doubleheader at Albion, blanking the Britons 9-0 in the opener before capping the day with an 8-5 triumph.

The opening contest saw senior Taylor Biggs strike out six over five scoreless three-hit innings. Freshman Destiny Coil and junior Marissa Roberts each homered in the win for the Jackets (10-8), which tallied 13 hits in all.

In the late contest, DC staked out a 3-0 lead after one inning and led 5-1 after another Coil homer in the third. A two-run bomb in the fourth got Albion as close as 5-3 but a two-run double from Hailey Geraci and an RBI knock from senior Kalin Hubble kept the Britons at bay. Roberts finished with three hits in the nightcap while sophomore Savannah McCoy earned her first win of the season with 5.1 innings of work in the circle.

DC (1-1 HCAC) will hit the road Wednesday for an HCAC doubleheader at Anderson (2-10, 0-2).

